Detroit Lions vs. Washington Commanders Divisional Round Point Spread Revealed

The Detroit Lions officially opened 7.5-point favorites over the Washington Commanders for their highly anticipated Divisional Round playoff matchup. According to DraftKings, that spread has already moved to the Lions -8.5. The Lions will host the Commanders at Ford Field next Saturday night at 8:00 p.m. ET.

The Lions, who finished the regular season with a franchise-record 15 wins and clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC, will look to continue their dominant run and secure a spot in the NFC Championship Game. The Commanders, who advanced to the playoffs as the No. 6 seed, will be looking to pull off an upset in Detroit as they try to advance further in the postseason.

With the game set for next Saturday, fans are eager to see if the Lions can live up to the hype and advance to the next stage of their Super Bowl pursuit. Stay tuned for more updates as the Divisional Round approaches!