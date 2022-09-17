The Lions will take on the Commanders in Week 2

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will host the Washington Commanders at Ford Field and you can bet the stadium will be rocking for the second week in a row.

There is no question about it that the Lions are going to have their work cut out for them in this one but if they can play disciplined football, they may just be able to pull out a Week 2 victory.

Here is everything you need to know to watch, listen to, and stream Sunday’s matchup between the Lions and Commanders.

Detroit Lions vs. Washington Commanders: How to watch, listen to, and stream

Here is all of the information you need to watch, listen to, and stream Sunday’s game between the Lions and Commanders.

What: Detroit Lions vs. Washington Commanders (Week 2)

When: Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Ford Field – Detroit, Michigan

Weather: Indoors

Television: FOX

Television Broadcast Team: Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma

Streaming Options: Detroit Lions mobile app and NFL+

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket, list of other radio affiliates

Radio Broadcast Team: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang

Point Spread: Lions -1.5 (Via BetMGM)

Prediction:

Washington Commanders 20

Detroit Lions 24 (-1.5)

Nation, what is your pick for Sunday’s game between the Lions and Commanders?