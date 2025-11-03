Detroit Lions vs. Washington Commanders Point Spread Revealed

The Detroit Lions (5-3) are hitting the road for Week 10, and oddsmakers are giving them plenty of respect. Following Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels’ latest injury, DraftKings Sportsbook has opened the line with Detroit as 7.5-point favorites, one of the largest spreads on this week’s slate.

It’s a rematch of last year’s NFC Divisional Playoff, but this one has a very different feel. The Lions are looking to rebound after a frustrating 27-24 home loss to the Minnesota Vikings, while the Commanders are scrambling to find answers at quarterback after Daniels dislocated his non-throwing elbow in a blowout loss to Seattle.

Commanders in Crisis

It’s been a brutal season for Washington. The offense has been inconsistent, and injuries have piled up. Daniels’ dislocated elbow is his third injury this season, and wide receiver Terry McLaurin has missed more than half the year. On Sunday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that McLaurin could miss “multiple weeks” due to his latest injury.

Without their young quarterback and top target, the Commanders’ offense has lacked rhythm and explosiveness. That’s bad news against a Lions defense featuring Aidan Hutchinson, Alim McNeill, and Brian Branch, all of whom thrive against struggling offensive lines.

Lions Looking to Rebound

Detroit’s latest depth chart shows a roster built to dominate matchups like this. Jared Goff leads an offense loaded with talent, including Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Sam LaPorta, and dual-threat back Jahmyr Gibbs.

The Lions’ defense, meanwhile, will look to capitalize on Washington’s instability. Jack Campbell and Alex Anzalone have been strong in the middle, while rookie Terrion Arnold and Amik Robertson continue to tighten up coverage on the outside.

The Bottom Line

The Detroit Lions are deservedly big favorites entering Week 10. With Washington’s season unraveling and Jayden Daniels sidelined indefinitely, this game sets up as a prime opportunity for Dan Campbell’s squad to bounce back, reassert dominance, and build momentum heading into the second half of the season.

If Detroit plays to its potential, covering that -7.5 spread might not be much of a challenge.