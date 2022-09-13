When the Detroit Lions 2022 regular season schedule was released, I immediately dropped my “Way-too-Early Game-by-Game” prediction article and it included wins over the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders at Ford Field.

Well, fast forward to the present and the Lions have already ruined my prediction as they lost to the Eagles by a score of 38-35 on Sunday afternoon.

Now, the Lions have already put themselves in what I believe is a “must-win” situation this coming Sunday against the Commanders if they want any real chance of making a run at the NFL Playoffs.

The Commanders, on the other hand, are coming off a 28-22 home win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

During that game, Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz completed 27-of-41 passes for 313 yards and four touchdowns to go along with two interceptions. Running back Antonio Gibson was a real problem for the Jaguars’ defense as he racked up 130 total yards (58 rushing and 72 receiving) on 21 total touches.

Defensively speaking, the Commanders allowed 383 total yards to Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars offense. Lawrence completed 24-of-42 passes for 275 yards and a touchdown to go along with one interception. Jags running back, James Robinson carried the ball 11 times for 66 yards and a pair of touchdowns (1 receiving).

Detroit Lions vs. Washington Commanders: Way-too-Early prediction

So, who will win this weekend’s matchup between the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders?

Personally, I am a bit bummed that the Lions are not in a position to get off to a 2-0 start before they have to hit the road for a game against the Minnesota Vikings, but I do think they are a better football team than the Commanders.

This is obviously a “Way-too-Early” prediction, and things can change as the injury reports eventually drop, but I have to pick the Lions to pull off a big victory over the Commanders.

Look for D’Andre Swift to eclipse 100 total yards again and for WR Amon-Ra St. Brown to catch eight or more passes and a touchdown, which would put him in the record books.

Prediction:

Commanders 23

Lions 34