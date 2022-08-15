Detroit Lions waive 3 players in advance of first cut date

According to a new NFL mandate, NFL teams have until Tuesday at 4:oo p.m to trim their rosters down to 85 players and on Monday, the Detroit Lions got started on their moves.

On Tuesday morning, the Lions announced they have waived TE Nolan Givan and C Ryan McCollum and released TE Garrett Griffin.

The Lions have to cut two more players to get down to the max of 85 players by Tuesday’s deadline.

#Lions have waived TE Nolan Givan and C Ryan McCollum and released TE Garrett Griffin. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 15, 2022

