Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Waive Linebacker Following Win Over Texans

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
The Detroit Lions made a roster move on Monday, announcing that they have waived linebacker Abraham Beauplan. Beauplan had been active for two games so far in the 2024 season, but he has not recorded any statistics.

Beauplan's release comes just a day after the Lions' dramatic 26-23 victory over the Houston Texans, where the team displayed resilience in their comeback win. The move leaves the Lions with some flexibility as they continue to manage their roster for the rest of the season.

As of now, the team has not announced any immediate plans for Beauplan's replacement, but it’s likely the Lions will make adjustments to their linebacker depth in the coming days.

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years.
