The Detroit Lions have announced two more roster moves as the organization continues dealing with the aftermath of Sunday’s 19-15 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

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On Tuesday afternoon, the Lions confirmed that they have waived defensive back Bishop Fitzgerald and placed rookie linebacker Jimmy Rolder on Reserve/Injured.

The moves come as general manager Brad Holmes works to address several injuries that have left Detroit’s defense shorthanded heading into Week 9.

Detroit Lions linebacker Jimmy Rolder (41) celebrates a play against Minnesota Vikings during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Lions Waive Bishop Fitzgerald, Place Jimmy Rolder on Injured Reserve

The two transactions were announced Tuesday through the Lions’ official team account.

Fitzgerald joined Detroit on September 22 after the Lions signed him from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice squad. However, his time on the active roster has now come to an end.

The decision creates additional roster flexibility as Detroit adjusts its defensive personnel.

Meanwhile, Rolder’s placement on injured reserve was expected after head coach Dan Campbell revealed Monday that the rookie would miss the remainder of the 2026 season.

As we previously reported following Campbell’s injury updates, Rolder suffered a significant hamstring injury against Minnesota and could require surgery.

The former Michigan linebacker had been earning a larger role in Detroit’s defense before suffering the season-ending injury.

Brad Holmes Continues Addressing Lions’ Defensive Depth

Tuesday’s transactions follow Detroit’s reported decision to add linebacker K.J. Britt from the New England Patriots’ practice squad.

As we reported Monday evening, Britt brings NFL starting experience and special teams value to a linebacker room dealing with multiple injuries.

The Lions also continue monitoring All-Pro linebacker Jack Campbell, who was carted off Sunday and taken to a hospital with a neck injury. The team said Monday that preliminary indications were positive, and Dan Campbell said Tuesday that the linebacker is improving.

Detroit’s official transaction records show that Fitzgerald originally joined the organization in September, while Tuesday’s announcement confirms that the team has now moved on from the defensive back.

With the Lions traveling to Miami to face the Dolphins on Sunday, Holmes and Dan Campbell still have important personnel decisions to make.

The Lions are 5-2 and coming off one of their biggest victories of the season, but their roster continues to undergo changes as the injuries pile up.