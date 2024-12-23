Detroit Lions Waive Defensive Lineman Following Win Over Bears

Just moments ago, the Detroit Lions announced on X that they had waived defensive lineman Chris Smith. Smith had played in three games for the Lions this season, recording two total tackles in limited action. The Lions had signed Smith to the active roster just prior to Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears.

With Smith’s departure, the Lions now have an open spot on their roster. There is speculation that this spot could be filled by LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin, who Dan Campbell mentioned in his Monday media session is close to returning from injury. It will be interesting to see how the Lions choose to fill the opening as they prepare for their upcoming matchups.