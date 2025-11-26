fb
Detroit Lions Make Unfortunate Decision on Craig Reynolds

The Detroit Lions made a surprising roster move Wednesday afternoon, waiving veteran running back Craig Reynolds, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

Reynolds, 29, has been a reliable depth piece in Detroit’s backfield since 2021, the definition of a locker-room favorite and a steady “next man up” when injuries hit. His Lions journey included several memorable spot starts, clutch late-season performances, and the kind of blue-collar running style that fit Detroit’s culture perfectly.

This season, Reynolds appeared in seven games, recording 3 carries for 4 yards, while primarily contributing on special teams. Over his seven-year NFL career, he’s totaled 154 carries for 658 yards, averaging 4.3 yards per rush.

Detroit’s decision likely signals confidence in its healthier running back room and a need to free up flexibility on the roster.

Still, for many Lions fans, this one will sting. Few players embodied the “grit” era quite like Craig Reynolds.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

