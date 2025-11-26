Detroit Lions Make Unfortunate Decision on Craig Reynolds

The Detroit Lions made a surprising roster move Wednesday afternoon, waiving veteran running back Craig Reynolds, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

Reynolds, 29, has been a reliable depth piece in Detroit’s backfield since 2021, the definition of a locker-room favorite and a steady “next man up” when injuries hit. His Lions journey included several memorable spot starts, clutch late-season performances, and the kind of blue-collar running style that fit Detroit’s culture perfectly.

This season, Reynolds appeared in seven games, recording 3 carries for 4 yards, while primarily contributing on special teams. Over his seven-year NFL career, he’s totaled 154 carries for 658 yards, averaging 4.3 yards per rush.

Detroit’s decision likely signals confidence in its healthier running back room and a need to free up flexibility on the roster.

Still, for many Lions fans, this one will sting. Few players embodied the “grit” era quite like Craig Reynolds.