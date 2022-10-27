Detroit Lions NewsDetroit Lions Transactions

Detroit Lions waive DL Demetrius Taylor

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read

Prior to the start of the 2022 regular season, only one undrafted rookie free agent made the Detroit Lions‘ initial 53-man roster and his name is DL Demetrius Taylor. After impressing the Lions’ coaching staff throughout camp, Taylor was rewarded with a spot on the roster. On Thursday, the Lions announced they have made the decision to waive Taylor. If he clears waivers, it would not be surprising to see him re-signed to the practice squad.

Where did Demetrius Taylor play in college?

Taylor played his college ball at Appalachian State during his final three seasons and he had 108 tackles (36.5 for loss) and 20 sacks in 38 games.

Featured Videos

TAGGED: Demetrius Taylor, Detroit Lions
Share this Article
Previous Article Detroit Lions Injury Report Detroit Lions Injury Report for Thursday, Oct. 27
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Detroit Lions Demetrius Taylor
Detroit Lions waive DL Demetrius Taylor
Detroit Lions News Detroit Lions Transactions
Detroit Lions Injury Report
Detroit Lions Injury Report for Thursday, Oct. 27
Detroit Lions News
Michigan vs Michigan State
5 predictions on the 2022 Michigan v. Michigan State game
College Sports MSU U of M
Donovan Edwards Michigan
Michigan RB Donovan Edwards claims anti-Semitic retweet was a ‘glitch’
U of M
Lost your password?