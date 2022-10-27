Detroit Lions waive DL Demetrius Taylor

Prior to the start of the 2022 regular season, only one undrafted rookie free agent made the Detroit Lions‘ initial 53-man roster and his name is DL Demetrius Taylor. After impressing the Lions’ coaching staff throughout camp, Taylor was rewarded with a spot on the roster. On Thursday, the Lions announced they have made the decision to waive Taylor. If he clears waivers, it would not be surprising to see him re-signed to the practice squad.

#Lions have waived DL Demetrius Taylor. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 27, 2022

Where did Demetrius Taylor play in college?

Taylor played his college ball at Appalachian State during his final three seasons and he had 108 tackles (36.5 for loss) and 20 sacks in 38 games.