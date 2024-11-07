Detroit Lions Waive Wide Receiver In Advance of Week 10 Matchup vs. Texans

Just moments ago, the Detroit Lions announced that they have waived wide receiver Isaiah Williams ahead of their Week 10 matchup against the Houston Texans. Williams, who signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent from Illinois after going unselected in the 2024 NFL Draft, was also picked by the Birmingham Stallions in the fourth round of the 2024 UFL Draft.

https://twitter.com/Lions/status/1854634350060413071

Williams made an impression during training camp, securing a spot on the Lions' initial 53-man roster for Week 1. However, his contributions have been limited this season, as he appeared in only two games, recording just two receptions for six yards.

The decision to waive Williams comes as the Lions continue to make adjustments to their roster in pursuit of success in the competitive NFC North. As they prepare to face the Texans, the team will look to optimize their receiving corps to enhance their offensive strategy moving forward.