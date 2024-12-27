Detroit Lions Waive Another Linebacker Before Week 17 Battle With 49ers

On Thursday afternoon, the Detroit Lions announced that they have waived veteran linebacker Kwon Alexander. The move comes just days before the Lions' crucial Week 17 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

This decision marks the second linebacker to be waived by the Lions this week. On Tuesday, the team waived linebacker David Long, who was later claimed by the Tennessee Titans, only for Long to fail a physical and remain unavailable.

According to Adam Schefter, the Lions are hoping that Alexander clears waivers, allowing them to bring him back to the practice squad. This move further solidifies the Lions' ongoing efforts to make roster adjustments as they prepare for their playoff run.