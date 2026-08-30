Detroit Lions Waive Center As Roster Deadline Approcaches

The Detroit Lions have made another roster cut, but this one may not be the end of the road for the player involved.

Detroit has waived offensive lineman Mason Miller, according to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. Birkett added that Miller looked good while filling in at center during Saturday’s preseason finale and could be a strong candidate to return on the practice squad if he clears waivers.

That possibility makes plenty of sense.

Miller was forced into an unfamiliar role against the Indianapolis Colts after Detroit entered the game extremely thin at center. With Cade Mays injured and Seth McLaughlin in concussion protocol, Miller helped handle emergency snaps at the position despite having very little previous experience there.

Detroit’s own postgame observations praised Miller and Gus Hartwig for stepping in at center, noting that Miller moved defenders and generally played well despite a couple of snap issues.

The Lions finished the preseason with a 25-16 victory over Indianapolis, and Miller’s performance gave Detroit another reason to consider keeping him in the organization even if there was not room on the initial 53-man roster.

That possibility became even more relevant because Detroit’s offensive line has dealt with several injuries late in camp. The center situation, in particular, became one of the biggest roster questions heading into the final preseason game.

Miller had also been part of the final offensive-line roster discussion entering cutdown day.

Because Miller is subject to waivers, Detroit cannot simply assign him to the practice squad. Another team will have an opportunity to claim him first. If he clears, however, a return to Allen Park would make plenty of sense given the versatility he showed at the end of camp. Players with fewer than four credited seasons are subject to the waiver process during final cuts.

For now, Miller is off the 53.

That does not necessarily mean he is out of Detroit’s plans.