fb
Newsletter
Social-Stamp-Detroit-Sports-Nation
FinalTigersLAD 6 · Tigers 1LNext gameLionsSun, Sep 13 vs NO · 1:00 PM2-1 · NFC North2025-26 seasonPistons60-22Latest completed season2025-26 seasonRed Wings41-31Latest completed season
FinalTigersLAD 6 · Tigers 1L

Detroit Lions Waive Center As Roster Deadline Approcaches

Lions sign Eric Scott Detroit Lions 53-man roster prediction Detroit Lions waiver wire center Detroit Lions waive Tyre West Detroit Lions waive Mason Miller Tay Martin Lions roster
Add DSN as Preferred Source on Google News Follow DSN on NewsBreak
View Comments

The Detroit Lions have made another roster cut, but this one may not be the end of the road for the player involved.

Detroit has waived offensive lineman Mason Miller, according to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. Birkett added that Miller looked good while filling in at center during Saturday’s preseason finale and could be a strong candidate to return on the practice squad if he clears waivers.

Lions sign Eric Scott Detroit Lions 53-man roster prediction Detroit Lions waiver wire center Detroit Lions waive Tyre West Detroit Lions waive Mason Miller

That possibility makes plenty of sense.

Miller was forced into an unfamiliar role against the Indianapolis Colts after Detroit entered the game extremely thin at center. With Cade Mays injured and Seth McLaughlin in concussion protocol, Miller helped handle emergency snaps at the position despite having very little previous experience there.

Detroit’s own postgame observations praised Miller and Gus Hartwig for stepping in at center, noting that Miller moved defenders and generally played well despite a couple of snap issues.

The Lions finished the preseason with a 25-16 victory over Indianapolis, and Miller’s performance gave Detroit another reason to consider keeping him in the organization even if there was not room on the initial 53-man roster.

That possibility became even more relevant because Detroit’s offensive line has dealt with several injuries late in camp. The center situation, in particular, became one of the biggest roster questions heading into the final preseason game.

Miller had also been part of the final offensive-line roster discussion entering cutdown day.

Because Miller is subject to waivers, Detroit cannot simply assign him to the practice squad. Another team will have an opportunity to claim him first. If he clears, however, a return to Allen Park would make plenty of sense given the versatility he showed at the end of camp. Players with fewer than four credited seasons are subject to the waiver process during final cuts.

For now, Miller is off the 53.

That does not necessarily mean he is out of Detroit’s plans.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

Join The Discussion!

Click here to join our dedicated Lions group, the Detroit Lions Nation on Facebook!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Richard Knight

Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
All Posts

Most read

Recent Comments

Choose your teams

Newsletter segments

Get the stories that matter

or

By subscribing, you agree to receive the segments you selected. You can change preferences or unsubscribe at any time. Privacy policy