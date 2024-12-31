Detroit Lions Waive Safety Following Win Over 49ers

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions made a roster move, waiving safety Morice Norris in order to create space for anticipated future transactions as the team continues to get healthier. Norris, who had only played on special teams during the Lions' 40-34 win over the San Francisco 49ers, possesses developmental talent and depth potential in the secondary.

Despite his limited role with the active roster, Norris remains a candidate to be re-signed to the Lions' practice squad if he clears waivers. The move highlights the Lions' commitment to maintaining flexibility as they prepare for the postseason and manage their roster through the final stretch of the regular season.