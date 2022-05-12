Detroit Lions waive pair of players on eve of rookie minicamp

On Friday, the Detroit Lions will begin their 3-day rookie minicamp in Allen Park.

In advance of that, the Lions announced they have waived S Jalen Elliott and WR Javon McKinley.

The #Lions have waived S Jalen Elliott and WR Javon McKinley. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) May 12, 2022

Elliott played in eight games for the Lions in 2021, picking up 12 tackles.

McKinley was part of the Lions’ practice squad at various points during this past season. He did not play in any regular-season games.

James Cook Might Be the Exact Piece the Buffalo Bills Needed

Not every team has the luxury to draft a part-time player, and that’s definitely not all that Georgia Bulldogs running back James Cook can be, but even in that role, he’s a great pick for the Buffalo Bills.

Cook’s main knocks entering the draft are workload related while playing at Georgia. That and his weight (199 pounds). Cook did break the 1,000-yard barrier in 2021 (1,012 yards) after posting totals of 373, 320, and 528 yards in his first three seasons.

What’s the breakdown of Cook with the Bills in 2022?

Click here to read the rest