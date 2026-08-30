Detroit Lions Make Decision on Rookie Draft Pick Tyre West

The Detroit Lions are moving on from one of their 2026 draft picks.

Detroit is waiving rookie defensive lineman Tyre West, according to NFL reporter Arye Pulli, as the Lions continue trimming their roster ahead of Sunday’s 53-man deadline. Pulli also reported that West is expected to draw interest on waivers after catching the attention of multiple teams during the pre-draft process.

West was Detroit’s final selection in the 2026 NFL Draft, taken out of Tennessee with the 222nd overall pick in the seventh round. The Lions viewed him as another developmental piece for a defensive front that became extremely competitive throughout training camp.

Lions’ original Tyre West draft profile

The rookie finished his Tennessee career with 65 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks, but faced an uphill battle for snaps in Detroit. Veterans and younger players such as Alim McNeill, Tyleik Williams, Tyler Lacy, Ahmed Hassanein and Skyler Gill-Howard crowded the interior defensive-line picture.

West’s departure comes as Detroit continues making some difficult roster decisions following Saturday’s preseason finale against Indianapolis.

Unlike the veteran players Detroit has released Sunday, West must now pass through the waiver system. Another team can claim him and add him to its 53-man roster. If he goes unclaimed, West would become a free agent and could potentially return to Detroit on the practice squad. Players with fewer than four credited seasons are subject to waivers during final roster cuts.

The bigger question now is whether Detroit gets the opportunity to bring West back.

If Pulli’s report about outside interest proves accurate, the Lions may have seen the last of their seventh-round pick sooner than expected.