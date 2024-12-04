Detroit Lions Waive Safety on Eve of Matchup vs. Packers

Just moments ago, the Detroit Lions announced that they have waived safety Loren Strickland. Strickland, who went undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft, was signed by the Lions as an undrafted free agent. He made the team's initial 53-man roster for the 2024 season, marking a significant milestone as the first alumni of UIndy to make an NFL team in the modern era.

Despite the early recognition, Strickland has yet to make his NFL debut. With the Lions gearing up for their important Week 14 matchup against the Green Bay Packers, this move comes just ahead of the game. The Lions' decision to waive Strickland could be linked to roster adjustments or strategic shifts as they prepare for a crucial division clash.

As Strickland's NFL journey continues, fans and the organization will be keeping an eye on his future opportunities.