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TodayTigersat MIN · 7:40 PMStarts in 0h 5m

Detroit Lions Waive 2 Players in Latest Roster Shuffle

Isiah Pacheco back injury Detroit Lions joint practices Detroit Lions waiver wire center Detroit Lions Roster Cuts Kerby Joseph PUP Detroit Lions 53-man roster Detroit Lions practice squad Isiah Pacheco injured reserve Detroit Lions waive Seth McLaughlin Jabari Small
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The Detroit Lions are already making changes to the roster they finalized just a few days ago.

Detroit announced Wednesday that it has waived center Seth McLaughlin and running back Jabari Small, opening two spots on the active roster.

Both players initially survived final cuts and were included on Detroit’s original 53-man roster. McLaughlin provided additional depth at center, while Small was one of the bigger surprises to make the team after Detroit initially carried five running backs.

Isiah Pacheco back injury Detroit Lions joint practices Detroit Lions waiver wire center Detroit Lions Roster Cuts Kerby Joseph PUP Detroit Lions 53-man roster Detroit Lions practice squad Isiah Pacheco injured reserve Detroit Lions waive Seth McLaughlin Jabari Small

Injuries Played a Role in the Timing

There was apparently a reason Detroit waited until after cutdown day to make the moves.

Detroit Football Network’s Justin Rogers explained that both players were dealing with injuries when teams were required to establish their initial rosters.

“Both were injured right around cut down day, so this prevented injury settlements.”

McLaughlin had been dealing with a concussion, while Small was also listed with an injury as Detroit entered the regular season. The Lions’ updated depth chart following final cuts had both players on the active roster while noting their respective injury situations.

Lions Have More Roster Work Coming

Small’s departure leaves Detroit with Jahmyr Gibbs, Jacob Saylors and Sione Vaki on the active roster at running back while Isiah Pacheco remains on injured reserve.

Detroit Sports Nation previously covered Pacheco’s move to IR because of his back injury, making Small’s departure a little more interesting considering the current state of the backfield.

McLaughlin’s release also trims Detroit’s offensive-line depth behind starting center Juice Scruggs.

The moves leave the Lions with two open roster spots, at least temporarily, so Brad Holmes probably isn’t finished.

Then again, when is he?

Detroit completed its preseason evaluation with a 25-16 victory over the Indianapolis Colts before setting the initial roster.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
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