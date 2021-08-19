Detroit Lions waive TE Hunter Thedford prior to Thursday’s practice

by

On Thursday, the Detroit Lions will continue their preparations for Saturday’s preseason game against the Buffalo Bills.

Prior to practice, the Lions announced they have activated DT Nick Williams from the Reserve/COVID-19 list and waived TE Hunter Thedford. Thedford had been competing for the TE 3 spot on the roster but, as predicted, he did not have what it takes.

