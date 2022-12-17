Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions waive Tom Kennedy, announce 3 additional roster moves

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read
Highlights
  • The Lions will take on the Jets on Sunday
  • The Lions have waived Tom Kennedy

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will take on the New York Jets in a game that is extremely important to both teams. With a win, the Lions would increase their playoff chances, while a loss would pretty much (but not completely) take them out of contention. Just moments ago, the Lions took to Twitter to announce four roster moves prior to their Week 15 matchup against the Jets.

This week's hottest stories
Detroit Lions Injury Report

What moves did the Detroit Lions make in addition to waiving Tom Kennedy?

Just moments ago, the Lions announced the following roster moves:

-Elevated LB Jarrad Davis and QB Joshua Dobbs from the Practice Squad to the Active/Inactive list

Featured Videos

-Activated RB Craig Reynolds from Injured Reserve

-Waived WR Tom Kennedy

detroit lions

TAGGED: ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Ford Field NCAA Men's Basketball Final Four Buffalo Bills Detroit Lions How the Detroit Lions could clinch a home playoff game in 2022
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Detroit Lions Injury Report
Detroit Lions waive Tom Kennedy, announce 3 additional roster moves
Detroit Lions News
Ford Field NCAA Men's Basketball Final Four Buffalo Bills Detroit Lions
How the Detroit Lions could clinch a home playoff game in 2022
Detroit Lions Analysis and Opinion
Detroit Lions Injury Report
Detroit Lions update game status for 2 players prior to Jets game
Detroit Lions News
Tracy Walker Detroit Lions
Tracy Walker has message for Detroit Lions fans
Detroit Lions Notes
Lost your password?