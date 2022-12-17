Detroit Lions waive Tom Kennedy, announce 3 additional roster moves

The Lions will take on the Jets on Sunday

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will take on the New York Jets in a game that is extremely important to both teams. With a win, the Lions would increase their playoff chances, while a loss would pretty much (but not completely) take them out of contention. Just moments ago, the Lions took to Twitter to announce four roster moves prior to their Week 15 matchup against the Jets.

What moves did the Detroit Lions make in addition to waiving Tom Kennedy?

Just moments ago, the Lions announced the following roster moves:

-Elevated LB Jarrad Davis and QB Joshua Dobbs from the Practice Squad to the Active/Inactive list

-Activated RB Craig Reynolds from Injured Reserve

-Waived WR Tom Kennedy