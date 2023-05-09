Later in the week, the Detroit Lions will hold their first rookie minicamp of the 2023 offseason, and prior to that, they have made the decision to waive a trio of players. Just moments ago, the Lions took to Twitter to announce they have waived WR Stanley Berryhill, CB Mac McCain, and DL Demetrius Taylor.

Detroit Lions waive trio of players prior to rookie minicamp

If you recall, Stanley Berryhill was recently suspended for six games after it was determined that he had violated the NFL's Gambling Policy. It comes as no surprise at all that Berryhill, McCain, and Taylor were cut because none of the three really had any shot to make the team.