Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions waive trio of players prior to rookie minicamp

By W.G. Brady
28
0

Later in the week, the Detroit Lions will hold their first rookie minicamp of the 2023 offseason, and prior to that, they have made the decision to waive a trio of players. Just moments ago, the Lions took to Twitter to announce they have waived WR Stanley Berryhill, CB Mac McCain, and DL Demetrius Taylor.

Key Points

  • The Lions will hold a rookie minicamp beginning later in the week
  • The Lions have announced a trio of cuts
  • The Lions have waived WR Stanley Berryhill, CB Mac McCain, and DL Demetrius Taylor.

If you recall, Stanley Berryhill was recently suspended for six games after it was determined that he had violated the NFL's Gambling Policy. It comes as no surprise at all that Berryhill, McCain, and Taylor were cut because none of the three really had any shot to make the team.

