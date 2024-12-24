fb
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
General Topic

Detroit Lions Waive Veteran Linebacker in Advance of Matchup vs. 49ers

W.G. Brady
Ahead of their Monday Night Football game against the San Francisco 49ers, the Detroit Lions have made a couple of roster moves.

First, the Lions have waived veteran linebacker David Long, making room on the roster as they prepare for their Week 17 clash. Additionally, wide receiver Maurice Alexander has been re-signed to the Lions' practice squad.

These moves come as Detroit continues to fine-tune their roster for the critical matchup, with the Lions looking to secure the NFC North title and No. 1 seed in the NFC with a win. Fans will be keeping an eye on these adjustments as Detroit pushes toward a playoff berth.

NFL Releases Detroit Lions Week 17 Clinching Scenarios
