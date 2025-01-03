fb
Friday, January 3, 2025
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Waive Wide Receiver Prior to Week 18 Matchup Vs. Vikings

W.G. Brady
On Thursday, the Detroit Lions made a pair of roster moves ahead of their crucial Week 18 game against the Minnesota Vikings, including waiving wide receiver Tom Kennedy. This roster change comes as the team looks to open a spot on the active roster, potentially to reinstate wide receiver Kalif Raymond from injured reserve, should he be ready to return.

In addition to waiving Kennedy, the Lions also re-signed defensive back Morice Norris to the practice squad after initially waiving him earlier in the week.

As the Lions aim to secure a division title and potentially the No. 1 seed in the NFC, these roster moves are part of their strategic planning heading into this pivotal contest.

