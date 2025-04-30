Detroit Lions Release WR Antoine Green Following NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions waived WR Antoine Green to make room for 11 undrafted free agents after the 2025 NFL Draft. Green had just one catch during his rookie season.

The Detroit Lions made a post-draft roster move on Tuesday, waiving wide receiver Antoine Green after just one season with the team.

Green, a 2023 seventh-round pick, saw limited action during his rookie year. He appeared in nine games, hauling in one catch for two yards. Unfortunately, his 2024 season was derailed early when he suffered a concussion during the preseason opener, leading to an injury settlement and release.

Why the Move Happened Now

The timing isn’t random. Following the 2025 NFL Draft, the Lions moved quickly to sign 11 undrafted free agents. That influx of new talent created a need for available roster spots — and Green was the odd man out.

While Green flashed some promise during training camp last year, he was buried on a deep Lions wide receiver depth chart that now includes Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Kalif Raymond, Isaac TeSlaa, and others competing for final roster spots.

The Bottom Line

It’s a tough break for Green, who never really had a chance to build momentum in Detroit due to injuries and depth at his position. But he’s still young and could land another opportunity elsewhere if he can stay healthy.