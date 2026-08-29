Detroit Lions Could Have a Clear Waiver-Wire Priority

The Detroit Lions may have found their temporary starting center.

That does not mean Brad Holmes is finished looking for one.

With Cade Mays expected to miss the opening portion of the season because of a fractured wrist, Juice Scruggs has emerged as the favorite to handle the job in front of Jared Goff. His performance against Washington strengthened that case, and Detroit appears increasingly comfortable with Scruggs opening the season in the middle of the offensive line.

The bigger question now sits behind him.

Detroit finished training camp remarkably thin at center, and with NFL teams preparing to make hundreds of roster moves before Sunday’s final cutdown deadline, Holmes could soon have more options than he has had all summer.

The answer may be coming from somebody else’s roster.

Scruggs Has Helped Settle One Question

Losing Mays was never part of the plan.

Detroit signed him to a three-year contract during the offseason with the expectation that he would help stabilize an interior offensive line that needed improvement following the 2025 season.

Then came the wrist injury.

“He will be back in the season at some point. It will be down the road,” Campbell said after Mays was injured.

The injury immediately created a competition involving Scruggs, Seth McLaughlin and several emergency options.

Scruggs has done the most to calm it.

His work against Washington offered Detroit encouraging evidence that the former Houston Texans lineman can handle the position until Mays returns, and his push toward the Week 1 starting job has become one of the more important developments of the preseason.

That takes care of the first snap.

Detroit still needs somebody ready for the second one.

Lions’ Center Depth Has Become a Problem

The final days of training camp exposed just how quickly things have deteriorated behind Scruggs.

Michael Niese has dealt with a leg injury.

McLaughlin missed the final practice of camp.

Mays remains unavailable.

That forced Mason Miller into center work despite having little experience at the position, and the experiment included multiple problems with quarterback-center exchanges during practice.

Detroit responded earlier this week by signing Gus Hartwig, the former Purdue center who entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2025. Hartwig was a four-year college starter, but he joined the Lions with only days remaining before the preseason finale.

It was a sensible move.

It may not be the last one.

The Lions’ center problem remains one of the most important battles entering final cuts because Detroit cannot afford to enter a season with championship expectations one injury away from improvising at the position responsible for getting Goff the football.

That becomes especially relevant Sunday night.

Brad Holmes Has an Unusual Waiver Advantage

The Lions have spent the last several years picking near the bottom of the waiver order.

Winning tends to do that.

Not this time.

Detroit currently holds the No. 17 waiver priority, a significant improvement from where Holmes has operated following recent seasons. That means when younger players are waived during final cuts, only 16 teams have an opportunity to claim them before Detroit.

For a team searching for interior offensive-line depth, that matters.

The NFL waiver order through the third week of the regular season follows the previous draft order. Players with fewer than four credited seasons who are waived must clear the process before becoming free agents. Veterans with four or more credited seasons released at this point of the year can immediately negotiate with other teams.

That effectively gives Holmes two markets to explore.

If an intriguing young center or guard-center hybrid gets squeezed off another roster, Detroit can submit a waiver claim.

If a veteran with center experience becomes available, Holmes can attempt to sign him outright.

And this is exactly the time of year when unexpected names appear.

Thirty-two teams are about to reduce their rosters to 53 players.

The math guarantees that somebody useful will become available.

Detroit Does Not Need Another Starter

That distinction matters.

The Lions do not necessarily need Holmes to find the next Frank Ragnow on Monday morning.

Scruggs may have already earned the opportunity to keep the position stable until Mays returns.

What Detroit needs is insurance.

Ideally, Holmes finds an interior lineman capable of playing center and guard, giving the Lions somebody who can dress on game day without occupying a roster spot for one extremely specific purpose.

That type of versatility has always mattered to this coaching staff.

It matters even more when the offensive line is already dealing with injuries.

Detroit has explored outside help before. The Lions recently worked out veteran guards Will Hernandez and Laken Tomlinson, another indication that Holmes has not treated his current offensive-line room as a finished product.

Now the entire league is about to provide him with another group of possibilities.

The Initial 53 May Not Last Long

That is the important thing to remember when Detroit announces its roster Sunday night.

The first 53 is not necessarily the Week 1 roster.

Holmes could keep an extra player at another position knowing he intends to make a waiver claim. He could release somebody Monday after signing a veteran. He could even decide that Scruggs and the current backups have shown enough and leave the group alone.

But Detroit’s situation at center makes standing pat difficult to assume.

Mays is still weeks away.

The depth behind Scruggs remains unsettled.

And for the first time in several years, Holmes has a waiver position high enough to give Detroit a reasonable shot at somebody another team would rather sneak onto its practice squad.

Scruggs may have solved the Lions’ biggest center question.

The waiver wire could help Holmes solve the next one.