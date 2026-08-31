Detroit Lions Waiver Wire Results Revealed

The Detroit Lions had an opportunity to alter their initial 53-man roster Monday afternoon.

They passed.

The NFL’s waiver claims are officially in, and Detroit did not claim a single player. Just as noteworthy, none of the players the Lions waived during Sunday’s roster cuts were claimed by another NFL team, according to the league’s waiver-system transaction report.

That means Brad Holmes stood pat despite entering Monday with the 17th waiver priority, while several of the young players Detroit exposed to the rest of the league are now available for potential practice-squad reunions.

Lions Stand Pat on Waiver Wire

Players with fewer than four accrued NFL seasons who were waived during roster cuts were available to be claimed by every team, with priority determined by the NFL’s waiver order. Detroit held the No. 17 position this year, a significant improvement from where the Lions have operated following recent successful seasons. Pride of Detroit’s waiver-wire explanation details how claimed players must immediately be placed on the acquiring team’s 53-man roster.

The league’s waiver assignment list included claims by teams such as Atlanta, Miami, Kansas City, Minnesota and New England.

Detroit was nowhere on the list.

So, at least for now, the Lions’ initial 53 remains unchanged by outside additions.

That is somewhat interesting considering how unusually Detroit constructed the roster. The Lions kept only four wide receivers while carrying five running backs and 11 defensive linemen, leaving open the possibility that Holmes could use the waiver wire to rebalance the roster.

Instead, he apparently liked Detroit’s current options better than anything available at No. 17.

Every Waived Lion Clears

Perhaps the bigger development involves the players Detroit cut.

The Lions officially waived a long list of younger players Sunday, including Luke Altmyer, Nick Whiteside, Tyre West, Chris Smith, Mason Miller, Zach Horton, Thomas Gordon, Lucky Jackson, Erick Hunter and Roydell Williams, among others. Detroit’s official roster-move announcement separates those players from vested veterans who were simply released.

Not one of Detroit’s waived players was assigned to another NFL club Monday.

That is significant because the Lions can now attempt to bring many of them back on the 16-player practice squad.

We already know Gordon is reportedly expected to return, and players such as Altmyer, Whiteside, Miller and West immediately become names worth watching as Detroit fills out that group.

The Lions had several brutally close decisions after Saturday’s 25-16 preseason win over the Indianapolis Colts. Players like Whiteside and Miller appeared to make legitimate pushes late in camp, while Altmyer remained in the backup quarterback competition until Josh Dobbs separated himself in the finale.

That depth was a major reason Detroit’s final roster battles were so difficult to project.

It also helps explain why getting these players through waivers matters.

One Important Distinction

Monday’s results do not apply to veterans such as Greg Dortch, Tyler Conklin, Troy Reeder or Myles Adams.

Those players were released, not waived, because of their NFL service time. They became unrestricted free agents immediately and were free to negotiate with any team without going through the waiver process. The distinction between released and waived players is an important part of the NFL’s cutdown rules.

So while none of Detroit’s waived players were claimed, that does not mean every player the Lions cut Sunday remains available.

For the younger group, however, Holmes now has options.

Detroit did not find anyone it wanted on another team’s waiver pile.

And apparently, the rest of the NFL didn’t find anyone it wanted badly enough on Detroit’s either.

Now the practice-squad scramble begins.