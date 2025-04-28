Video Emerges of Detroit Lions War Room Erupts After Drafting Tyleik Williams

The Detroit Lions' war room went wild after landing Ohio State DT Tyleik Williams with the 28th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Watch their epic reaction!

When the Detroit Lions finally got on the clock Thursday night, there was no hesitation — and once the pick was in, the celebration started fast.

After selecting Ohio State defensive tackle Tyleik Williams with the 28th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Lions dropped a new behind-the-scenes video showing their war room’s reaction. Spoiler alert: it was everything you’d expect from a Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell operation.

Detroit Lions Draft Tyleik Williams

There were loud cheers, powerful hugs, and pure joy all around the room. It was the kind of authentic excitement that made it clear Williams was a player they had circled for weeks.

Under Holmes, the Lions’ draft night reactions have become almost as fun as the picks themselves — and this year’s moment didn’t disappoint. If you needed any reminder that this front office loves the team they’re building, this video is it.

Williams is officially a Lion — and judging by the reaction, the entire organization couldn’t be more fired up.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

