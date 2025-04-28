Video Emerges of Detroit Lions War Room Erupts After Drafting Tyleik Williams

The Detroit Lions' war room went wild after landing Ohio State DT Tyleik Williams with the 28th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Watch their epic reaction!

When the Detroit Lions finally got on the clock Thursday night, there was no hesitation — and once the pick was in, the celebration started fast.

After selecting Ohio State defensive tackle Tyleik Williams with the 28th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Lions dropped a new behind-the-scenes video showing their war room’s reaction. Spoiler alert: it was everything you’d expect from a Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell operation.

There were loud cheers, powerful hugs, and pure joy all around the room. It was the kind of authentic excitement that made it clear Williams was a player they had circled for weeks.

Under Holmes, the Lions’ draft night reactions have become almost as fun as the picks themselves — and this year’s moment didn’t disappoint. If you needed any reminder that this front office loves the team they’re building, this video is it.

Williams is officially a Lion — and judging by the reaction, the entire organization couldn’t be more fired up.