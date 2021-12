Earlier in the week, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell said the team would be wearing T-shirts as part of their way of honoring the victims of the tragic shooting in Oxford Michigan and that community.

Here’s a photo of the T-shirts the Lions players are wearing today.

Here’s the T-shirts the Lions are wearing in early warmups to honor Oxford pic.twitter.com/Rt5jZRZjQH — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) December 5, 2021