Detroit Lions Week 1 Injury Report just got ugly

The Detroit Lions have released their latest Injury Report and it is not pretty at all.
As you can see below, OT Taylor Decker did not practice at all on Thursday and it is sounding like he will miss Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.
In addition, Michael Brockers, Levi Onquzurike, A.J. Parker, and Nick Williams were all limited in practice.
Stay tuned.
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Taylor Decker
|T
|finger
|LP
|NP
|Michael Brockers
|DE
|shoulder
|LP
|LP
|Levi Onwuzurike
|DE
|hip
|LP
|LP
|A.J. Parker
|CB
|shoulder
|LP
|LP
|Nick Williams
|DE
|elbow
|LP
|LP
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|shoulder
|FP
|FP
|D’Andre Swift
|RB
|groin
|FP
|FP