Detroit Lions Week 1 Injury Report just got ugly

The Detroit Lions have released their latest Injury Report and it is not pretty at all.

As you can see below, OT Taylor Decker did not practice at all on Thursday and it is sounding like he will miss Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.

In addition, Michael Brockers, Levi Onquzurike, A.J. Parker, and Nick Williams were all limited in practice.

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Taylor Decker T finger LP NP
Michael Brockers DE shoulder LP LP
Levi Onwuzurike DE hip LP LP
A.J. Parker CB shoulder LP LP
Nick Williams DE elbow LP LP
T.J. Hockenson TE shoulder FP FP
D’Andre Swift RB groin FP FP

