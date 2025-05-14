Detroit Lions Week 1 Opponent Revealed for 2025

Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions will open the 2025 NFL season in Green Bay against the Packers on Sept. 7 at 4:25 PM ET, per Jordan Schultz.

According to Jordan Schultz, the Detroit Lions will open their 2025 season on the road against the Green Bay Packers. The NFC North showdown between Jared Goff and Jordan Love is set for Sunday, September 7 at 4:25 PM ET, in what promises to be one of the most anticipated divisional openers of the year.

Jordan Schultz: “Sources: Jordan Love and the #Packers will open the season at home against NFC North rival Jared Goff and the #Lions on Sunday, September 7 at 4:25 PM ET.”

This confirms what Terrion Arnold teased just 24 hours earlier, when he tweeted that fans would be stunned when they saw the Lions’ Week 1 opponent.

Now we know: It’s Green Bay. And it’s going to be must-watch TV.

A Rivalry That’s Heating Up

Forget the old Lions-Packers history. This is a modern rivalry, forged in recent fire:

In 2023, the Lions split with the Packers

In 2024, the Lions swept the Packers.

, the Lions swept the Packers. Now in 2025, both clubs enter with Super Bowl aspirations and unfinished business.

The Week 1 stage? Lambeau Field. The stakes? Division control, early momentum, and bragging rights.

QB Duel: Jared Goff vs. Jordan Love

Both quarterbacks are coming off standout seasons:

Jared Goff led Detroit to the NFC Championship Game, throwing for over 4,600 yards with 37 TDs.

Jordan Love threw 25 TDs and helped the Packers reach the playoffs despite a young roster.

Week 1 offers a clean slate — and the kind of QB battle the league loves to showcase in the late afternoon national window.

Other Week 1 Highlights for Detroit

While we wait for the full schedule drop Wednesday night, here’s what we know:

Kickoff: Sunday, Sept. 7 @ 4:25 PM ET

Location: Lambeau Field, Green Bay

TV: Expected to be nationally televised

: Expected to be nationally televised Matchup: Jared Goff vs. Jordan Love, Dan Campbell vs. Matt LaFleur, and a chance to start the year 1-0 in the division

Key Takeaways

The Detroit Lions will open the 2025 season on the road against the Green Bay Packers.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 7.

. It’s a marquee NFC North rivalry game featuring Jared Goff and Jordan Love.

featuring Jared Goff and Jordan Love. The full NFL schedule will be officially released Wednesday at 8 PM ET, but Week 1 just got real.

Bottom Line

The NFL wanted fireworks to start the year — and they got it.

Lions vs. Packers. Goff vs. Love. A pair of playoff contenders with a whole lot to prove in 2025. Week 1 is already personal, and it’s only May.

Set your calendar for September 7. Detroit’s season begins in enemy territory — and they wouldn’t want it any other way.



