Terrion Arnold Teases Wild Week 1 Matchup for Detroit Lions

Lions CB Terrion Arnold hints that Detroit’s Week 1 opponent is "crazy" and tells fans to check back Wednesday. Schedule release buzz is building.

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold sent fans into speculation mode Tuesday night with a cryptic tweet hinting at the team’s Week 1 opponent. With the NFL schedule release coming Wednesday night, Arnold says fans will want to “come back to this tweet” after seeing who they play first. The 2025 schedule release is already a must-watch — but now the opener? Let the chaos begin.

The Tweet That Sparked the Buzz

Posted at 7:35 PM on Tuesday, Arnold tweeted:

“Wait till y’all see who our first game is 😂😂 this crazy lol!! Come back to this tweet tmrw”

He didn’t drop any names. No clues. Just emojis and excitement — and that’s all it took.

Within minutes, Lions Twitter exploded with speculation.

Is it the Chiefs ? A rematch from 2023 Opening Night?

? A rematch from 2023 Opening Night? Could it be the Packers , reigniting a division rivalry?

, reigniting a division rivalry? What if it’s the Rams, giving us Goff vs. Stafford to open the year?

Whatever it is, Arnold thinks it’s wild. And now the entire fanbase is scrambling for leaks.

Why It’s a Big Deal

The Lions are coming off their best season in decades, reaching the NFC Championship Game and capturing national attention. That means:

Week 1 spotlight is guaranteed

Detroit could land a primetime opener , including SNF, or MNF.

, including SNF, or MNF. The opponent likely carries playoff juice or rivalry heat

Arnold doesn’t tweet lightly. For a second-year CB who played a massive role as a rookie, to hype up the opener like this? That says something.

Where Arnold Fits in Year 2

Arnold’s tweet isn’t just hype — it’s swagger.

He’s fresh off a rookie season where he:

Started most of the year opposite Amik Robertson

Played the second-most defensive snaps of any rookie

of any rookie Led all rookies in coverage snaps

Finished with 60 tackles, 10 pass defenses, and a fumble recovery

Now entering Year 2, he’s expected to be the cornerstone of Detroit’s secondary, alongside Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph.

If the Week 1 opponent is a marquee QB? You better believe Arnold’s ready.

Bottom Line

When a player like Terrion Arnold tells you to bookmark a tweet, you do it.

The Lions’ 2025 schedule release was already going to draw national eyes — but now, all attention turns to who they’re facing in Week 1. If it’s as “crazy” as Arnold hints, Detroit might be kicking off the season with a bang.