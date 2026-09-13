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Detroit Lions Reveal Uniform Combo for Week 1 Matchup vs. Saints

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The Detroit Lions are going full Honolulu Blue for Week 1.

On Saturday night, the Lions posted a video on Instagram showing a blue team duffle bag being packed for Sunday’s opener against the New Orleans Saints. Inside: a Honolulu Blue jersey, matching blue pants and blue socks, paired with Detroit’s traditional silver helmet featuring the blue leaping Lion and blue-and-white striping.

In other words, the Blueberries are back.

Detroit has leaned into the all-blue look repeatedly in recent years, including several high-profile home games. The combination has become one of the most recognizable looks in the Lions’ current rotation, and Detroit used the same Blueberries setup late last season against Pittsburgh.

The uniform itself is part of the design Detroit introduced in 2024, when the organization brought a richer Honolulu Blue back into the primary set while retaining its traditional silver helmet. The Lions’ official uniform guide details the current helmet and jersey combinations.

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Blueberries for the Season Opener

Uniforms obviously will not determine whether Detroit starts 1-0.

Still, there is something appropriately loud about going all blue for the opener at Ford Field.

The Lions have previously used the Blueberries for divisional games, playoff games and other major home dates, and Detroit went with the same all-blue look against Chicago last season.

The silver helmet provides the contrast, while everything below it is Honolulu Blue from shoulders to socks.

Detroit officially described Honolulu Blue and silver as colors that have defined the franchise for generations when it introduced the current uniform set.

Sunday, there will not be much silver below the helmet.

The Lions are opening 2026 in Blueberries.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
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