Detroit Lions Inactives List for Week 10 Matchup vs. Washington Commanders

The Detroit Lions are in Washington for a crucial Week 10 battle, and as always, one of the final pregame storylines is the release of the inactive list. Based on Friday’s injury report, Detroit entered the weekend with five players already ruled OUT and six more listed as questionable going into the showdown.

Here’s a quick refresher of the final injury designations heading into Sunday.

Players Already Ruled OUT

The following Lions were ruled out on Friday:

Miles Frazier (OL), knee

Kerby Joseph (S), knee

Pat O’Connor (DL), knee

Jacob Saylors (RB), back

Josh Paschal (EDGE), back

Players Listed as Questionable

These six Lions were given the questionable designation heading into Sunday:

Taylor Decker (T), shoulder/rest

Craig Reynolds (RB), hamstring

Malcolm Rodriguez (LB), knee

Dan Skipper (T), back

Grant Stuard (LB), foot

Daniel Thomas (S), forearm

Each player logged practice reps to varying degrees throughout the week, and their final status has now been revealed.

Official Detroit Lions Week 10 Inactives List

Here is the Lions Inactives List for Week 10: