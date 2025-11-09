Detroit Lions Inactives List for Week 10 Matchup vs. Washington Commanders

The Detroit Lions are in Washington for a crucial Week 10 battle, and as always, one of the final pregame storylines is the release of the inactive list. Based on Friday’s injury report, Detroit entered the weekend with five players already ruled OUT and six more listed as questionable going into the showdown.
Here’s a quick refresher of the final injury designations heading into Sunday.
Players Already Ruled OUT
The following Lions were ruled out on Friday:
- Miles Frazier (OL), knee
- Kerby Joseph (S), knee
- Pat O’Connor (DL), knee
- Jacob Saylors (RB), back
- Josh Paschal (EDGE), back
Players Listed as Questionable
These six Lions were given the questionable designation heading into Sunday:
- Taylor Decker (T), shoulder/rest
- Craig Reynolds (RB), hamstring
- Malcolm Rodriguez (LB), knee
- Dan Skipper (T), back
- Grant Stuard (LB), foot
- Daniel Thomas (S), forearm
Each player logged practice reps to varying degrees throughout the week, and their final status has now been revealed.
Official Detroit Lions Week 10 Inactives List
Here is the Lions Inactives List for Week 10: