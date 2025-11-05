Detroit Lions Initial Week 10 Injury Report Raises Concerns

The Detroit Lions have officially turned the page to Week 10, but the team’s first injury report of the week could bring more questions than answers heading into Sunday’s matchup against the Washington Commanders.

Coming off a tough loss to the Minnesota Vikings, the Lions are already dealing with several key injuries, particularly along the offensive line, and all eyes will be on who practices this week and who doesn’t.

Detroit Lions Initial Week 10 Injury Report

Just moments ago, the Lions released their first injury report of the week, and as you can see below, there are some concerns.

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game status Kerby Joseph S knee NP Taylor Decker T shoulder NP Pat O’Connor DL knee NP Penei Sewell T shoulder NP Dan Skipper T back NP Miles Frazier OL knee LP Josh Paschal EDGE back LP Craig Reynolds RB hamstring LP Malcolm Rodriguez LB knee LP Jacob Saylors RB back LP Grant Stuard LB foot LP Terrion Arnold CB shoulder FP Ty Summers LB hand FP Daniel Thomas S forearm FP

Bottom Line

The biggest storyline centers around Christian Mahogany, who was carted off in Week 9 with a broken bone in his leg. Head coach Dan Campbell has already confirmed that the rookie guard will miss significant time. Beyond that, both Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell have been battling lingering issues, while Tate Ratledge briefly exited Sunday’s game with a shoulder concern.

Defensively, the Lions are still waiting for key players like D.J. Reed, Kerby Joseph, and Marcus Davenport to return to action. The hope is that one or more could be trending in the right direction this week.

With Detroit sitting at 5–3 and aiming to keep pace in the NFC playoff race, the team can’t afford to lose momentum — especially against a struggling Washington squad. The Lions have shown resilience through adversity all season, but if multiple starters are limited or sidelined, it could test their depth more than ever.