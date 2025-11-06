fb
Detroit Lions Week 10 Injury Report: Thursday’s Report Offers Good News

The Detroit Lions have released their Thursday injury report, offering an updated look at where several key players stand heading into Sunday’s road game against the Washington Commanders.

After a Wednesday session that featured several limited participants and a handful of absences, Thursday’s report helps clarify which players are trending toward playing, and which might still be in doubt.

The most closely watched names remain Taylor Decker and Kerby Joseph, as Detroit continues to manage injuries across both sides of the ball.

Detroit Lions Week 10 Injury Report

Here is the Detroit Lions’ Week 10 Injury report for Thursday. As you can see, the team got some good news today.

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame status
Kerby JosephSkneeNPNP
Pat O’ConnorDLkneeNPNP
Jacob SaylorsRBbackLPNP
Taylor DeckerTshoulderNPLP
Miles FrazierOLkneeLPLP
Josh PaschalEDGEbackLPLP
Craig ReynoldsRBhamstringLPLP
Malcolm RodriguezLBkneeLPLP
Penei SewellTshoulderNPLP
Dan SkipperTbackNPLP
Grant StuardLBfootLPLP
Terrion ArnoldCBshoulderFPFP
Ty SummersLBhandFPFP
Daniel ThomasSforearmFPFP

What to Watch

Head coach Dan Campbell has already hinted that some players could be on rest plans, while others, such as rookies and recent returnees, continue to work their way back into game shape.

Detroit enters Week 10 at 5-3, sitting second in the NFC North and holding the conference’s final Wild Card spot. With a road game looming against a physical Washington defense, the team’s overall health could play a big factor in Sunday’s outcome.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

