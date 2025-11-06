Detroit Lions Week 10 Injury Report: Thursday’s Report Offers Good News

The Detroit Lions have released their Thursday injury report, offering an updated look at where several key players stand heading into Sunday’s road game against the Washington Commanders.

After a Wednesday session that featured several limited participants and a handful of absences, Thursday’s report helps clarify which players are trending toward playing, and which might still be in doubt.

The most closely watched names remain Taylor Decker and Kerby Joseph, as Detroit continues to manage injuries across both sides of the ball.

Detroit Lions Week 10 Injury Report

Here is the Detroit Lions’ Week 10 Injury report for Thursday. As you can see, the team got some good news today.

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game status Kerby Joseph S knee NP NP Pat O’Connor DL knee NP NP Jacob Saylors RB back LP NP Taylor Decker T shoulder NP LP Miles Frazier OL knee LP LP Josh Paschal EDGE back LP LP Craig Reynolds RB hamstring LP LP Malcolm Rodriguez LB knee LP LP Penei Sewell T shoulder NP LP Dan Skipper T back NP LP Grant Stuard LB foot LP LP Terrion Arnold CB shoulder FP FP Ty Summers LB hand FP FP Daniel Thomas S forearm FP FP

What to Watch

Head coach Dan Campbell has already hinted that some players could be on rest plans, while others, such as rookies and recent returnees, continue to work their way back into game shape.

Detroit enters Week 10 at 5-3, sitting second in the NFC North and holding the conference’s final Wild Card spot. With a road game looming against a physical Washington defense, the team’s overall health could play a big factor in Sunday’s outcome.