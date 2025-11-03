Detroit Lions Catch MASSIVE Break for Week 10 Matchup vs. Commanders

The Detroit Lions may have just caught a huge break heading into their Week 10 matchup against the Washington Commanders. Star quarterback Jayden Daniels, the electric dual-threat who’s been one of the few bright spots in Washington’s otherwise rough season, suffered a dislocated elbow in Sunday’s 38-14 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Daniels is “expected to be sidelined indefinitely,” and there’s uncertainty about whether he’ll return this season.

A Brutal Blow for Washington

The injury came late in the game, sparking plenty of criticism about why the Commanders still had Daniels on the field with the game long decided. It was already a forgettable afternoon for Washington, and losing their young franchise quarterback made things far worse.

If Daniels misses extended time, Washington will likely turn to their backup Marcus Mariota, and that’s a massive downgrade heading into a matchup with the Lions.

Advantage: Detroit

The Lions, coming off a tough 27-24 loss to Minnesota, will head to the nation’s capital with a chance to bounce back in a big way. Facing a Commanders team without Daniels dramatically shifts the outlook of the game, especially with Dan Campbell’s squad looking to regain momentum in the NFC North race.

Detroit’s defense, led by Aidan Hutchinson and Brian Branch, should have a favorable matchup against a struggling Washington offense that’s now without its most dynamic playmaker.

The Bottom Line

No one ever roots for injuries, but there’s no denying the Lions caught a scheduling break here. Without Jayden Daniels, the Commanders face an uphill battle. For Detroit, this is the perfect opportunity to right the ship, and keep their push toward the postseason rolling.