Detroit Lions Week 10 recap: A come from behind victory in the Windy City

The Detroit Lions Wee 10 recap begins as the team headed to the Windy City today looking for their second win in a row and their first win on the road under Dan Campbell. As the Detroit Lions Week 10 recap shows, the onus for the defense all week was how they would stop the very athletic, rising impact player Justin Fields. The Lions’ defense would have to stand on its head trying to stop the three-headed monster of the Chicago Bears running game.

This week's hottest stories Detroit Pistons G Cade Cunningham i... Please enable JavaScript

Detroit Lions Week 10 recap:

1st Quarter

The Lions started their day with a victory at the fifty-yard line, winning the coin toss and choosing to defer. This put the defense on alert immediately as the Bears took the football and ran it 6 straight times, Justin Fields racking up 41 yards in the ground in their first drive. That drive ended in a field goal after a holding penalty halted the moments of the drive.

To their credit, the Lions’ offense responded to the Bears’ opening salvo by sustaining their own 14-play drive, covering 68 yards which also resulted in a field goal.

Score: 3-3

Featured Videos



2nd Quarter

The Bears opened the second quarter by finishing off their second drive of the game with a punt. The Lions then got the Jared Goff to Amon-Ra St. Brown connection working and it led to their first lead of the day with a 13-play, 80-yard drive, that was capped off by a Goff to Brock Wright touchdown. However, right before half, Justin Fields did what Justin Field does and escaped the grasp of the Lions’ defense, to cap a 15-play, 75-yard drive with a 5-yard scramble for a touchdown. Instead of using timeouts on defense the Lions got the ball back and were able to move to mid-field and throw a Hail Mary to end the half.

Score: 10-10

3rd Quarter

Here’s where the game got out of hand. True to form, the Lions’ offense went three-and-out right out of halftime. After a six-yard rush by D’Andre Swift, and a three-yard rush by Jamaal Williams, the Lions were stuffed on third down and handed the ball back to the Bears. Justin Fields took the game over throwing for two touchdowns, both to Cole Kmet–one of them a 50-yard bomb when Kerby Joseph blew his coverage. The Lions offensively were stymied the entire quarter and entered the fourth with a two-score deficit.

Score: 24-10

4th quarter

The Bears opened the fourth with a three-and-out leading to a punt and the Lions went on a drive. That drive culminated in a D’andre Swift nine=yard touchdown run, bringing the Lions within striking distance. In the ensuing drive, Fields threw an errant ball under pressure that was picked off by Jeff Okudah and returned to the house, bringing the game level. Fields redeemed himself on the following drive, taking a third down, read option for 67 yards for a score; Cairo Santos missed the ensuing PAT, leaving the Lions down six.

The Lions’ defense forced a punt by the bears, and got the ball back with just under six minutes left, having 91 yards to travel for the game. They did after a long 44-yard pass on third and eight from Goff to Tom Kennedy, leading to a Jamaal Williams touchdown and Michael Badgley extra point giving the Lions the late lead. The Bears then had 2:12 and 80 yards standing between them and a victory. On second and ten, Aidan Hutchinson got a huge sack, and then on fourth down Julian Okwara got to Fields and sealed the game.

Final Score: 31-30, Lions WIN!

To see a drive-by-drive breakdown of the game, head here.