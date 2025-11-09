Detroit Lions Week 10 Rooting Guide

Week 10 is here, and the Detroit Lions have a real chance to climb back atop the NFC North… if a few games fall their way on Sunday.

The good news? You don’t need to stress over every matchup on the slate. Some matter a lot. Some barely matter at all. And some, well, you’ll only check in to laugh at chaos.

Let’s break it down game by game, with times, channels, records, and who Lions fans should be rooting for.

Games That Really Matter

Patriots (7–2) at Buccaneers (6–2) — 1:00 PM (CBS)

Root for: Patriots

The Bucs picking up loss No. 3 keeps the NFC playoff picture tight. The fewer NFC teams ahead of Detroit, the better.

Giants (2–7) at Bears (5–3) — 1:00 PM (CBS)

Root for: Giants

Chicago losing helps Detroit in the division race and keeps the Bears from inching closer in wildcard scenarios. Easy pick.

Eagles (6–2) at Packers (5–2–1) — Monday, 8:15 PM (ABC/ESPN)

Root for: Eagles

Hard to root for Philly, but Green Bay is currently ahead of Detroit in the NFC North standings. A Packers loss drops them back to the Lions’ level and opens up the race again. Hold your nose and cheer for the Birds.

Ravens (3–5) at Vikings (4–4) — 1:00 PM (FOX)

Root for: Ravens

Simple math: Minnesota losing always helps Detroit. Lions fans just suffered through that frustrating loss to the Vikes. Rooting for their downfall is therapeutic.

Saints (1–8) at Panthers (5–4) — 1:00 PM (FOX)

Root for: Saints

The Panthers are suddenly playing decent football. A Saints upset keeps Carolina from climbing any higher into wildcard territory.

Cardinals (3–5) at Seahawks (6–2) — 4:05 PM (CBS)

Root for: Cardinals

Seattle is a threat in the NFC. A third loss for the Seahawks tightens the NFC playoff race for Detroit.

49ers (6–3) at Rams (6–2) — 4:25 PM (FOX)

Root for: 49ers

If all goes perfectly, every NFC division leader could end the week with three losses.

That sets the Lions up beautifully for seeding battles down the stretch.

If all goes well…

Here’s the dream scenario:

Packers lose

Bears lose

Vikings lose

Detroit moves back atop the NFC North by a half-game, setting up a colossal showdown next week:

Detroit Lions (6–3) at Philadelphia Eagles (7–2)

Prime time. National spotlight.

A chance to make a statement.

Final Thoughts

Lions fans shouldn’t panic. Week 10 presents a huge opportunity. A few favorable outcomes could swing the standings dramatically. And with a winnable matchup against Washington at 4:25 PM on FOX, Detroit controls its own destiny once again.

Grab your remote.

Open your RedZone window.

Start scoreboard-watching like it’s playoff season.