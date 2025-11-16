Detroit Lions Inactives List: Week 11 vs. Eagles

The Detroit Lions have officially released their inactive list ahead of today’s road matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, and it includes several key contributors on both sides of the ball.

Detroit will be without Terrion Arnold, Quinton Jefferson, Kerby Joseph, Tom Kennedy, Craig Reynolds, and Mekhi Wingo.

Here’s the full list:

It’s a tough group to lose, especially with Arnold and Joseph sidelined as the Lions prepare to face a Philadelphia offense that loves to attack vertically. Detroit will lean heavily on its depth in the secondary and defensive front to keep things steady.

Kickoff is coming soon, and the Lions will need every bit of urgency on the road in one of the NFL’s toughest environments.