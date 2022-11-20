Detroit Lions Week 11: Third straight win, fell the Giants 31-18 🔥

This afternoon the Detroit Lions were seeking their third win in a row and second consecutive road victory as they took on the New York Giants. In the Detroit Lions Week 11 matchup, they were taking on a team that was 7-2, had won all of their games by one score or less, and had the best running back in the league in Saquon Barkley. Needless to say, the Lions had their work cut out for them as they went for their third win in a row, something they hadn’t done in five years.

What transpired in this Detroit Lions Week 11 Win/Loss?

First Quarter

The Lions forced a quick three-and-out on the Giants with a sack of Daniel Jones on third down. The offense, led by Jared Goff, went 11 plays and opened the scoring with a Michel Badgley field goal. The Giants then responded with their score, a short scamper by Jones; however, they missed the extra point and only led 6-3 heading into the second quarter.

Score: Lions 3 – Giants 6

Second quarter

The second quarter saw the Lions jump out to a 17-6 lead heading into halftime, with the Lions continuing to find a way to stymie Barkley and the Giants offense. They were aided largely by Aidan Hutchinson’s second interception of the season, capped off by a Jamaal Williams short-yardage touchdown. The Lions could punch in a second Williams score in the quarter, shutting out the Giants and heading into half up 11.

Score: Lions 17 – Giants 6

Third quarter

The Lions stepped on the gas with their opening drive, heading right down the field and getting Jamaal Williams into the endzone for the third time on the day, the 12th time on the season, and he took the league lead in scores.

Kerby Joseph forces Daniel Jones’s second interception on the day in the third quarter, effectively ending the Giants’ drive. On a side note, that interception ties Joseph in receptions with former Lion Kenny Golladay, as pointed out by John Niyo.

Score: Lions 24 – Giants 6

Fourth Quarter

The Lions’ defense stood on its head and shut down Barkley throughout this game. They forced Daniel Jones to beat them, and he just couldn’t. The Giants could drive the field and punch in a Matt Brieda short-yard score, but Graham Gano missed his second PAT of the game, leaving the Giants down 12. With the Giants driving with eight minutes to go, Will Harris forced a fumble, which was recovered by Aidan Hutchison–the Giants’ third turnover of the day.

By the Numbers

Scoring Summary

