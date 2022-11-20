Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions Week 11: Third straight win, fell the Giants 31-18 🔥

By AJ Reilly  - VP of Media Operations | Editorial Director
5 Min Read
Inside the Article
What transpired in this Detroit Lions Week 11 Win/Loss?First QuarterSecond quarterThird quarterFourth QuarterBy the Numbers

This afternoon the Detroit Lions were seeking their third win in a row and second consecutive road victory as they took on the New York Giants. In the Detroit Lions Week 11 matchup, they were taking on a team that was 7-2, had won all of their games by one score or less, and had the best running back in the league in Saquon Barkley. Needless to say, the Lions had their work cut out for them as they went for their third win in a row, something they hadn’t done in five years.

This week's hottest stories
Michigan State coaches reportedly t...
Detroit Lions Week 11

What transpired in this Detroit Lions Week 11 Win/Loss?

First Quarter

The Lions forced a quick three-and-out on the Giants with a sack of Daniel Jones on third down. The offense, led by Jared Goff, went 11 plays and opened the scoring with a Michel Badgley field goal. The Giants then responded with their score, a short scamper by Jones; however, they missed the extra point and only led 6-3 heading into the second quarter.
Score: Lions 3 – Giants 6

Second quarter

The second quarter saw the Lions jump out to a 17-6 lead heading into halftime, with the Lions continuing to find a way to stymie Barkley and the Giants offense. They were aided largely by Aidan Hutchinson’s second interception of the season, capped off by a Jamaal Williams short-yardage touchdown. The Lions could punch in a second Williams score in the quarter, shutting out the Giants and heading into half up 11.
Score: Lions 17 – Giants 6

Featured Videos

Third quarter

The Lions stepped on the gas with their opening drive, heading right down the field and getting Jamaal Williams into the endzone for the third time on the day, the 12th time on the season, and he took the league lead in scores.

Jamaal Williams leads the league with 12 touchdowns this season

😤
🔥

@NFL | #OnePrideDetroit Lions Week 11

Fansided, via Twitter

Kerby Joseph forces Daniel Jones’s second interception on the day in the third quarter, effectively ending the Giants’ drive. On a side note, that interception ties Joseph in receptions with former Lion Kenny Golladay, as pointed out by John Niyo.
Score: Lions 24 – Giants 6

Fourth Quarter

The Lions’ defense stood on its head and shut down Barkley throughout this game. They forced Daniel Jones to beat them, and he just couldn’t. The Giants could drive the field and punch in a Matt Brieda short-yard score, but Graham Gano missed his second PAT of the game, leaving the Giants down 12. With the Giants driving with eight minutes to go, Will Harris forced a fumble, which was recovered by Aidan Hutchison–the Giants’ third turnover of the day.

By the Numbers

Detroit Lions Week 11
Via Google

Scoring Summary

  • New York GiantsQ4 4:20TouchdownD.Jones pass short middle complete to DET 6. Catch made by R.James at DET 6. Gain of 9 yards. R.James for 9 yards, TOUCHDOWN. TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. D.Jones steps back to pass. D.Jones pass incomplete intended for L.Cager. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.6 plays, 75 yds, 1:5031 – 18
  • Detroit LionsQ4 6:10TouchdownD.Swift rushed up the middle to NYG End Zone for 4 yards. D.Swift for 4 yards, TOUCHDOWN. M.Badgley extra point is good.4 plays, 33 yds, 1:4331 – 12
  • New York GiantsQ4 13:21TouchdownM.Breida rushed left guard to DET End Zone for 3 yards. M.Breida for 3 yards, TOUCHDOWN.9 plays, 67 yds, 3:0124 – 12
  • Detroit LionsQ3 10:10TouchdownJ.Williams rushed right tackle to NYG End Zone for 1 yards. J.Williams for 1 yards, TOUCHDOWN. M.Badgley extra point is good.9 plays, 56 yds, 4:5024 – 6
  • Detroit LionsQ2 0:54TouchdownJ.Williams rushed right tackle to NYG End Zone for 1 yards. J.Williams for 1 yards, TOUCHDOWN. M.Badgley extra point is good.7 plays, 68 yds, 1:2517 – 6
  • Detroit LionsQ2 4:38TouchdownJ.Williams rushed left tackle to NYG End Zone for 4 yards. J.Williams for 4 yards, TOUCHDOWN. M.Badgley extra point is good.3 plays, 18 yds, 1:3110 – 6
  • New York GiantsQ1 2:41TouchdownD.Jones rushed right end to DET End Zone for 3 yards. D.Jones for 3 yards, TOUCHDOWN.11 plays, 75 yds, 5:113 – 6
  • Detroit LionsQ1 7:52Field GoalM.Badgley 24 yard field goal attempt is good, Center-S.Daly, Holder-J.Fox.11 plays, 64 yds, 5:06
Detroit Lions Week 11
Via Google

Detroit Lions Week 11

Share this Article
By AJ Reilly VP of Media Operations | Editorial Director
Follow:
A.J. is a lifelong baseball fan and an avid storyteller. His debut novel, The Askren Boys, won the Literary Classics Gold Medal and Seal of Approval in November of 2018. When not writing, he is spending time with his wife Jessica, son Jack, daughter Nora, and new arrival Teddy. A.J. lives in Metro Detroit.
Previous Article Jamaal Williams Jamaal Williams is the Detroit Lions “team leader” and deserves some 2022 Pro Bowl consideration
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Detroit Lions vs. New York Giants
Detroit Lions Week 11: Third straight win, fell the Giants 31-18 🔥
Detroit Lions News
Jamaal Williams
Jamaal Williams is the Detroit Lions “team leader” and deserves some 2022 Pro Bowl consideration
Detroit Lions Notes
Detroit Lions Week 11
U of M’s Blake Corum hands out Turkeys and Hope
U of M
Aidan Hutchinson
Aidan Hutchinson gets Record setting second Interception
Detroit Lions News
Lost your password?