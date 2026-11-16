The Detroit Lions are officially back in the driver’s seat in the NFC North, and following Sunday’s impressive 35-10 victory over the New England Patriots in Germany, Dan Campbell’s team is looking more and more like a legitimate Super Bowl contender. Detroit has won five consecutive games, improved to 7-2, and now controls its own destiny in a division that could produce one of the most entertaining finishes in recent memory.

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But it certainly won’t be easy. The Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings are also sitting at 7-2, while the Green Bay Packers remain within striking distance at 6-4.

And then there is the elephant in the room: Aidan Hutchinson. With the Lions’ star defensive end reportedly lost for the season because of a knee injury that initial tests showed to be a torn ACL, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Detroit will have to navigate the final eight games without its most dangerous edge rusher.

Fortunately, the Lions still have Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and an offense capable of scoring against anybody. Add in an improving defensive front led by Alim McNeill, and there is plenty of reason to believe this team can keep rolling.

So, how will the Lions finish the 2026 regular season? Here are my Detroit Lions game-by-game predictions, including final scores, from Week 11 through Week 18.

Nov 15, 2026; Munich, DEU; Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown against New England Patriots cornerback Karon Prunty (21) during the fourth quarter at Allianz Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Week 11: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions, November 22

Prediction: Lions 30, Buccaneers 20 (WIN)

The Buccaneers enter this matchup with a disappointing 3-6 record, but Detroit cannot afford to overlook a team with Baker Mayfield at quarterback (if he plays, which he may not). Tampa Bay has enough offensive talent to challenge a Lions defense that will be adjusting to life without Hutchinson, but the biggest advantage belongs to Detroit’s offense. Jared Goff should have success attacking the Buccaneers through the air, while Gibbs will make Tampa Bay pay whenever it leaves running lanes available. With the Lions returning to Ford Field after their victory in Germany, look for Detroit to take control in the second half and extend its winning streak to six games.

Week 12: Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions, Thanksgiving Day, November 26

Prediction: Lions 31, Bears 27 (WIN)

Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field is going to be an absolute war, especially with former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson returning to Detroit as Chicago’s head coach. The Bears have been impressive this season, and quarterback Caleb Williams has enough playmaking ability to keep Detroit’s defense uncomfortable throughout the afternoon. However, the Lions have the better overall offensive arsenal, and Gibbs should be the difference in a game that features plenty of scoring. Expect Chicago to make a late push, but Goff will lead Detroit on a fourth-quarter touchdown drive to secure a massive NFC North victory and give Lions fans plenty to be thankful for.

Week 13: Detroit Lions at Atlanta Falcons, December 6

Prediction: Lions 34, Falcons 17 (WIN)

Following the emotional Thanksgiving victory, Detroit will get some much-needed extra preparation time before traveling to Atlanta to face a struggling Falcons team. Atlanta enters this stretch at 3-7, and the Falcons have had major problems keeping opponents off the scoreboard, making this an especially favorable matchup for Detroit’s explosive offense. Look for Gibbs to have another big afternoon on the ground, while Goff takes advantage of opportunities to find St. Brown and Jameson Williams downfield. The Lions should be able to build an early lead, force Atlanta into a pass-heavy approach, and cruise to their eighth consecutive victory.

Week 14: Tennessee Titans at Detroit Lions, December 13

Prediction: Lions 38, Titans 13 (WIN)

If there is one game remaining on Detroit’s schedule that looks like a potential blowout, this is it. Tennessee has struggled to find consistency, and its 40-23 loss to Jacksonville in Week 10 did little to inspire confidence that the Titans can contain one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses. The Lions should dominate the line of scrimmage, establish Gibbs early, and force Tennessee to play from behind for most of the afternoon. I expect Goff to throw three touchdown passes as Detroit turns this into a comfortable victory and improves to 11-2, setting up a huge showdown with Minnesota.

Week 15: Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings, December 20

Prediction: Vikings 24, Lions 20 (LOSS)

This is where things get extremely interesting, and unfortunately, I believe Detroit’s winning streak will come to an end. Minnesota has one of the NFL’s toughest defenses, and playing inside U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday Night Football will present a much different challenge than anything the Lions faced against Atlanta or Tennessee. Detroit’s earlier victory over the Vikings was a defensive battle that ended 19-15, and I expect another physical, low-scoring contest between two teams fighting for the NFC North crown. The absence of Hutchinson could become especially noticeable in the fourth quarter, when Minnesota puts together a late scoring drive to hand Detroit its third loss of the season.

Week 16: New York Giants at Detroit Lions, December 28

Prediction: Lions 30, Giants 17 (WIN)

After a frustrating loss in Minnesota, I expect Dan Campbell to have the Lions fired up for their Monday Night Football matchup against the Giants. New York has been surprisingly competitive this season, but Detroit should have the advantage at Ford Field, where the Lions have been undefeated through their first five home games. The Giants will make some plays, particularly if Detroit struggles to generate pressure without Hutchinson, but Goff should be able to exploit favorable matchups in the passing game. Look for St. Brown to have a big night as the Lions get back on track and improve to 12-3.

Week 17: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears, January 3

Prediction: Lions 27, Bears 24 (WIN)

Playing at Soldier Field in January is never easy, especially when the NFC North championship could be on the line. Chicago will have revenge on its mind after losing to Detroit on Thanksgiving, and I expect Ben Johnson to have a few wrinkles prepared for the Lions defense. However, the difference in this game will be Detroit’s experience in high-pressure situations, along with the ability of Gibbs and St. Brown to make plays when everything is on the line. I see the Lions overcoming a late Bears rally, with Detroit’s offense moving into field-goal range and the kicking game delivering the winning points in the final moments.

Week 18: Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers, January 9 or 10

Prediction: Packers 27, Lions 23 (LOSS)

There are few tougher places to finish an NFL regular season than Lambeau Field in January, and I believe Detroit will have its hands full against a Green Bay team that could still be fighting for playoff positioning. The Lions already defeated the Packers 20-17 earlier this season, but playing outdoors in potentially brutal conditions could make it difficult for Detroit to operate its normally explosive offense. Green Bay’s ability to pressure Goff and control the tempo with its running game could be the deciding factor, especially if Hutchinson’s absence continues to affect Detroit’s defensive consistency. The Lions will have a chance to win late, but I predict the Packers make the final defensive stop and send Detroit into the postseason with a 13-4 record.

Final Prediction: Detroit Lions Finish 13-4

If these predictions hold, the Lions will finish the final eight games with a 6-2 record, giving them an impressive 13-4 regular-season finish. That would put Detroit firmly in the NFC North championship conversation, although the division title would still depend on what happens with Minnesota and Chicago.

The biggest question is whether the Lions can continue generating consistent pressure without Hutchinson. Detroit has the offensive firepower to beat anybody, but its defense will have to deliver against some very good teams down the stretch.

My prediction is that the Lions overcome the adversity, win at least 13 games, and enter the postseason as one of the NFC’s most dangerous teams. And with Goff, Gibbs, and St. Brown leading the way, there is no reason this team should be satisfied with simply making the playoffs.