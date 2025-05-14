Detroit Lions Learn Week 12 Opponent for 2025

A new schedule leak reveals the Detroit Lions will host Russell Wilson and the New York Giants in Week 12 at Ford Field. Time TBD.

Thanks to a schedule leak from @art_stapleton, we now know the Detroit Lions will host the New York Giants in Week 12 of the 2025 NFL season. The game will be played at Ford Field, with a time still to be announced. It’s Jared Goff vs. Russell Wilson in a matchup between a Lions team chasing another deep playoff run and a Giants squad in full rebuild mode.

The Leak

“The full Giants schedule has reportedly leaked, including a Week 12 road game in Detroit against the Lions.” — via @art_stapleton

Detroit’s full schedule will be unveiled officially Wednesday night, but this piece is already in place: Lions vs. Giants, Week 12, in the Motor City.

Two Teams, Two Very Different Trajectories

Let’s talk context.

The Lions went 15-2 in 2024, capturing the NFC North and making it to the Divisional Round before falling to the Commanders.

The Giants went 3-14, finishing last in the NFC East and cycling through quarterbacks before adding Russell Wilson this offseason.

Wilson is expected to be the starter, and while the Giants are in transition, Brian Daboll has pulled off surprises before.

But make no mistake — this is a game the Lions should dominate on paper.

QB Battle: Goff vs. Russ

Jared Goff is coming off his best season in Detroit, guiding the team to a 15-win campaign and leading one of the NFL’s most efficient offenses.

Russell Wilson, meanwhile, is trying to revive his career after flopping in Denver and now stepping into a turbulent situation in New York.

If Goff plays like he did in 2024, this could get out of hand early.

Key Takeaways

The Lions will host the Giants in Week 12 of the 2025 season.

The game will be played at Ford Field, with kickoff time TBD.

, with kickoff time TBD. It’s a matchup between a Super Bowl contender (Detroit) and a rebuilding team (New York).

Expect Jared Goff vs. Russell Wilson to headline the quarterback storyline.

Bottom Line

The Lions have their sights set on a return to the postseason, and Week 12 against the Giants offers a golden opportunity to stack another win late in the year.

But if there’s anything we’ve learned about the NFL, it’s this — trap games exist. Don’t expect Dan Campbell to let this locker room overlook anyone.

Still, if Detroit is serious about contending, this is one they have to win.