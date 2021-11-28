Detroit Lions Week 12 Rooting Guide

The Detroit Lions fell to 0-10-1 on the season following their Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Chicago Bears and now they and their fans get to sit back and watch the rest of the NFL play in Week 12.

The Lions currently hold the No. 1 overall pick and the No. 27 overall pick (Via the Rams) in the 2022 NFL Draft and the goal should be to have those picks as high as possible by the time the season ends.

In order for that to happen, the Lions need to out-lose teams like the Jets, Jaguars, and Texans, who all sit at 2-8, while also rooting for the Rams to lose so that pick also moves higher.

That being said, here are the 3 teams Lions fans who want higher draft picks should be rooting for in Week 12.

To help with the No. 1 overall pick:

Jacksonville Jaguars (2-8) over Atlanta Falcons (4-6)

Houston Texans (2-8) tie with New York Jets (2-8) *If you must root for a winner, take the Jets as I think they are worse

To help with the Rams pick:

*These are a bit tougher because there is a lot of season left and we really don’t know how things will play out.

Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) over Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) over Indianapolis Colts (6-5)

New England Patriots (7-4) over Tennessee Titans (8-3)

Los Angeles Chargers (6-4) over Denver Broncos (5-5)

And, of course, root for the Green Bay Packers (8-3) over Los Angeles Rams (7-3)

It is going to be tough to root for the Packers to beat Matthew Stafford but this is what would help the Lions the most!