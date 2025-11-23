Detroit Lions Rooting Guide Week 12: 8 Teams You Should Root For

The Detroit Lions enter Week 12 sitting just outside the NFC playoff picture, but with seven games left and plenty of tiebreaker advantages, Detroit still controls its own destiny; they need a little help around the league.

Here’s your updated rooting guide, now with kickoff times and TV info included.

Steelers (6-4) at Bears (7-3)

1:00 PM ET — CBS

Who to root for: Steelers

Chicago slipping here gives Detroit a chance to pull even with a win over the Giants.

Vikings (4-6) at Packers (6-3-1)

1:00 PM ET — FOX

Who to root for: Vikings

Green Bay is the larger division threat right now, so a Packers loss helps Detroit regain control of the NFC North.

Seahawks (7-3) at Titans (1-9)

1:00 PM ET — FOX

Who to root for: Titans

Even a slim chance at a Seahawks loss helps pull one of Detroit’s Wild Card competitors closer to the pack.

Jaguars (6-4) at Cardinals (3-7)

4:05 PM ET — CBS

Who to root for: Jaguars

This won’t move the needle much, but when in doubt, choose AFC over NFC.

Eagles (8-2) at Cowboys (4-5-1)

4:25 PM ET — FOX

Who to root for: Eagles

Knocking Dallas further down the Wild Card ladder keeps another competitor off Detroit’s heels.

Falcons (3-7) at Saints (2-8)

4:25 PM ET — FOX

Who to root for: Saints

This game doesn’t impact Detroit much, but a Saints win stops Atlanta from regaining any momentum.

Buccaneers (6-4) at Rams (8-2)

8:20 PM ET — NBC (Sunday Night Football)

Who to root for: Buccaneers

Detroit already owns the head-to-head tiebreaker over Tampa, so a Rams loss could give the Lions an opening to climb the NFC ladder.

Panthers (6-5) at 49ers (7-4)

8:15 PM ET — ESPN/ABC (Monday Night Football)

Who to root for: Panthers

San Francisco holds the final Wild Card spot, so a 49ers loss directly boosts Detroit’s path back into the playoff picture.

Week 12 Rooting Guide Summary Table

Matchup Time / Channel Who to Root For Steelers at Bears 1:00 PM ET — CBS Steelers Vikings at Packers 1:00 PM ET — FOX Vikings Seahawks at Titans 1:00 PM ET — FOX Titans Jaguars at Cardinals 4:05 PM ET — CBS Jaguars Eagles at Cowboys 4:25 PM ET — FOX Eagles Falcons at Saints 4:25 PM ET — FOX Saints Buccaneers at Rams 8:20 PM ET — NBC Buccaneers Panthers at 49ers 8:15 PM ET — ESPN/ABC Panthers

What Week 12 Could Mean for Detroit

If the Lions beat the Giants and a few key matchups swing their way, Detroit could climb back into the NFC North lead heading into Thanksgiving, and reset the momentum for the stretch run.