Detroit Lions Week 13 Report Card: Back in the Win Column

This week the Detroit Lions got back in the win column with a dominating 40-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. This game was dominated by the Lions in all aspects of the game from the first whistle to the final whistle. Let us grade each position.

Detroit Lions Week 13 Report Card: Offense

Quarterback:

I have said in the last few of these and it still holds up this week, if Jared Goff does not make a mistake the Lions win. This week he was 31 for 41 throwing for 340 yards. He did not have a turnover and, look at that, the Lions won. They are now 4-2 in games Goff does not throw an interception

Overall Grade: A-

Running Back

This group, week in and week out, has been the strength of this offense and that was the story again yesterday. This week D’Andre Swift was the leading back rushing for 62 yards on 14 carries, Swift also found the endzone. Swift also contributed to the passing game hauling in four catches for 49 yards. Jamaal Williams had 35 yards on 11 carries and added his league-leading 14th rushing touchdown of the season. Overall, the running back group combined for 27 carries and 105 yards rushing.

Overall Grade: A-

Wide Receivers:

Finally, for the first time all year, this group is fully healthy and yesterday we saw what this team can do with a full squad. They combined for 243 yards on 21 catches. Amon-Ra St. Brown once again led the way going over 100 yards for the fourth time this season, he also added two touchdowns on the day. DJ Chark showed up in this one as well catching five passes for 98 yards.

Kalif Raymond and Josh Reynolds both made plays as well, Raymond had two catches for 12 yards while Reynolds had three catches for 19 yards. Jameson Williams also made his first appearance of the year but did not record a catch in this one.

Overall Grade: A

Tight Ends:

The mediocre part of this offense since the TJ Hockenson trade. Brock Wright though has emerged as a favorite target for Goff and you can almost pencil him in for two catches a week. Once again, he did that by catching two passes for 25 yards. Shane Zylstra also caught a pass in this one for four yards, it’s Zylstra’s second reception of the year.

Overall Grade: B+

Offensive Line:

This unit needs its credit; the running game doesn’t do what it does without the big guys up front and they created the holes needed to make plays. They also only allowed Goff to get sacked twice, however they allowed him the time to throw for over 300 yards and make the plays he did.

Overall Grade: B+

Offense Overall Grade: A-

Detroit Lions Week 13 Report Card: Defense and Special Teams

Defensive Line:

The line made plays when it had to, holding Travis Etienne from making big plays for the Jaguars. Once again we’re mentioning Aidan Hutchinson, who recorded half of a sack with Benito Jones recording the other half. This group was the least impressive out of the whole defense so they will receive the lowest grade.

Overall Grade: B

Linebackers:

The linebacking group has been one of my favorite parts of this defense the last few weeks and that was the same for this game. James Houston has been a force since he was called up from the practice squad and he once again recorded a sack. Alex Anzalone also recovered a fumble to give the Lions the ball on the first drive of the game for the Jaguars. Anzalone, Houston, and Derrick Barnes also all record tackles for loss for the Lions’ defense.

Overall Grade: A

Defensive Backs:

The main concern for me entering this game was stopping Christian Kirk and, well, he recorded over 100 yards. The secondary did not allow the passes to Kirk to hurt, with his longest play of the day going for 37 yards. The safeties were the ones all over the field making tackles with Kerby Joseph, Will Harris, and DeShon Elliott leading the team in tackles combining for 20 total tackles in this one.

Overall Grade: B+

Special Teams:

Jack Fox was not needed in this one since the Lions did not have to punt the ball away at all so the grade for this will really go to Michael Badgley. Badgley was money all day drilling all four field goals he attempted, hitting one from 30+ yards and three from 40+ yards; his longest was from 47. Badgley also hit all four extra points he attempted.

In the return game, there were only four returns in total. Justin Jackson was the punt returner and he had two returns for 71 yards combining for 35.5 yards a return, his longest was for 39 yards. Kaliff Raymond was on the kickoff return and he also only had two returns for 20 yards, his longest was for 11 yards.

Overall Grade: A

Overall Defense and Special Teams Grade: A-

Coaching

For you to win a game in such a blowout fashion that goes to coaching and in all aspects this team was close to flawless. Ben Johnson did a great job with this offense and that shows by the Lions now having to punt.

On the defensive side, Aaron Glenn held up his side holding the Jaguars’ offense to 14 points only and only one touchdown on the day. Dan Campbell has these guys playing at such a high level you got to imagine things could continue and this team looks so different than the first half of the season.

Overall Grade A-