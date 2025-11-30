NFL Week 13 Scoreboard Update: Detroit Lions Getting No Love Early On

At halftime of the early NFL Week 13 games, the Detroit Lions are getting absolutely zero help from the teams they desperately needed to come through. Following the games on Thanksgiving and Black Friday, Detroit’s playoff odds took a beating before Sunday even kicked off, plummeting from 73% to 32%.

Sunday was supposed to offer at least a small lifeline. Instead? The early scoreboard feels like another gut punch.

Here’s where things stand at the half, and why it’s bad news for Detroit.

Browns Hanging Tight… But Not Enough

49ers 10, Browns 8 — Halftime

This is the big one. The Lions needed the 3–8 Browns to somehow trip up the 49ers, one of the most jumpable teams in the NFC playoff race. And while Cleveland is competing, down just 10–8 at the break, they haven’t taken advantage of San Francisco’s sloppy half.

Detroit needs a Browns upset to open up any realistic path to catching the 49ers in the Wild Card standings. Hanging around is nice. Winning is what matters.

Panthers Can’t Hold Lead Against the Rams

Rams 21, Panthers 17 — Halftime

The Panthers are doing their best to keep it competitive, but the 9–2 Rams look like the superior team — and that’s the problem. Detroit needed Carolina to steal a win and start pushing the Rams back toward the pack before next week’s Lions–Rams showdown.

Instead, Matthew Stafford and company look fully in control.

Cardinals Not Helping Either

Buccaneers 10, Cardinals 3 — Halftime

It wasn’t the most important matchup of the day, but rooting for the Cardinals was part of the ideal Lions outcome. And true to form this week… they aren’t winning either.

The Buccaneers lead at the half, and with the NFC South still soft, Tampa grabbing another win keeps unnecessary bodies lingering in the Wild Card picture. Annoying, but not fatal.

The Early Theme: No Upsets, No Help

Heading into these early games, Detroit needed four things:

Browns over 49ers

Panthers over Rams

Cardinals over Buccaneers

Through halftime of the early slate?

Detroit is 0-for-3.

Not ideal. Not surprising. But still painful.

Bottom Line

With the Lions sitting at 7–5 after a demoralizing loss to the Packers, they needed Sunday to break their way. Halfway through the early games, all signs point to the opposite.