Detroit Lions Unveil Week 13 Thanksgiving Uniform Combo vs. Packers

The Detroit Lions are sticking with a classic look for their Thanksgiving showdown against the Green Bay Packers, and fans are going to love it.

On Tuesday, the team revealed its Week 13 uniform combo, highlighted by the always-popular Honolulu blue jersey, silver pants, and matching blue socks. In addition, the Lions will be wearing their all-silver throwback helmets. It’s a sharp, traditional Detroit look that feels made for a nationally televised holiday game at Ford Field.

The uniform reveal featured Aidan Hutchinson front and center, roaring, intense, and looking every bit like the tone-setter Detroit needs in the biggest divisional game of the season. If the visual doesn’t pump you up, nothing will.

A rivalry game deserves a statement look

The Lions and Packers both enter Week 13 above as playoff contenders and fighting for NFC North positioning. Detroit needs a win, and the combo they’re rolling with looks like something a team wears when it knows the moment matters.

Between the rivalry stakes, national spotlight, and Thanksgiving traditions, this game already had juice, the uniforms just add a little more.

Final Thoughts

Simple. Clean. Iconic. The Lions went with a classic for a reason.

If Detroit plays as sharp as they look, Thanksgiving could get real fun, real fast.