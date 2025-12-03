Detroit Lions Release Latest Week 14 Injury Report

The Detroit Lions released their updated Week 14 injury report on Tuesday afternoon, and with a massive Thursday Night Football matchup against the Dallas Cowboys just days away, the list is… not ideal.

Some expected absences linger, a few new concerns popped up, and one major name appeared on the report for the first time this week.

Let’s break it all down.

Detroit Lions – Week 14 Injury Report

Player Position Injury Mon Tue Taylor Decker T Shoulder/Rest LP NP Kerby Joseph S Knee LP NP Kalif Raymond WR Ankle NP NP Penei Sewell T Shoulder — NP Amon-Ra St. Brown WR Ankle NP NP Brock Wright TE Neck NP NP Shane Zylstra TE Knee LP NP Kayode Awosika G Foot — LP Brian Branch DB Toe/Ankle LP LP Graham Glasgow C Knee LP LP Sione Vaki RB Thumb LP LP

(Game status not yet assigned.)

The Bottom Line

The Lions are approaching a critical Week 14 matchup with a lengthy and growing injury list. The statuses of Amon-Ra St. Brown, Penei Sewell, Taylor Decker, and Kerby Joseph will be the biggest storylines heading into Thursday.

Detroit needs a win to stay alive in the NFC playoff race… but they may have to fight for it without several key contributors.

More updates coming as the final injury report drops on Wednesday.