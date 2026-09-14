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TodayTigersat TOR · 7:07 PMStarts in 1h 44m · MLB.TV, Tigers.TV, Sportsnet, TVA

Detroit Lions Release Initial Week 2 Injury Report

Drew Petzing Amon-Ra St. Brown Detroit Lions injury report September 10 Detroit Lions final Week 1 injury report Detroit Lions salary cap space Levi Onwuzurike Ben Stille Lions Christian Izien Week 1 status Christian Izien Week 1 status Brad Holmes Tate Ratledge center Avonte Maddox injury Detroit Lions Week 2 Injury Report
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The Detroit Lions have only three days to get healthy before facing Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

That makes Monday’s initial Week 2 injury report a little more interesting than usual.

Detroit listed four players on its first report ahead of Thursday Night Football, and three of them are offensive linemen. Christian Mahogany and rookie right tackle Blake Miller were listed as non-participants, while starting center Juice Scruggs was limited.

The good news is that defensive back Christian Izien, who missed Week 1, was listed as a full participant.

One important qualifier: Detroit held only a walkthrough Monday, meaning the participation levels are estimates of what each player would have done in a full practice, according to the Lions’ official Week 2 practice report.

Drew Petzing Amon-Ra St. Brown Detroit Lions injury report September 10 Detroit Lions final Week 1 injury report Detroit Lions salary cap space Levi Onwuzurike Ben Stille Lions Christian Izien Week 1 status Christian Izien Week 1 status Brad Holmes Tate Ratledge center Avonte Maddox injury Detroit Lions Week 2 Injury Report

Detroit Lions Week 2 Injury Report

PlayerPositionInjuryMonday*
Christian MahoganyOLHipNP
Blake MillerTKneeNP
Juice ScruggsOLKneeLP
Christian IzienDBGroinFP

NP: Did Not Participate
LP: Limited Participation
FP: Full Participation

*Detroit conducted a walkthrough Monday. Participation designations are estimates.

Offensive Line Suddenly Bears Watching

Mahogany being listed with a hip injury matches Dan Campbell’s postgame indication that the issue may not actually be the knee injury Detroit originally announced Sunday. The initial scan was encouraging, but Campbell stopped well short of declaring Mahogany in the clear.

Now add Miller and Scruggs.

That gives Detroit injuries at three-fifths of its starting offensive line heading into a game against Buffalo on a short week.

Miller’s knee issue is particularly notable because there was no indication during Sunday’s overtime victory that Detroit’s rookie right tackle was dealing with a significant problem. Monday’s estimated absence makes his status worth watching Tuesday and Wednesday.

Scruggs being limited is also important. Detroit was already operating with little natural center depth in Week 1, something we examined when the Lions made the risky decision to enter the opener without another true center on the game-day roster.

Scruggs ultimately handled the assignment well after winning Detroit’s temporary starting-center job during the preseason. Losing him, even temporarily, would force another adjustment along a line that has already undergone significant change.

Thursday Leaves Almost No Recovery Time

This is the downside of the quick turnaround.

Detroit beat New Orleans 31-30 in overtime Sunday, meaning the Lions played more than four quarters less than 100 hours before their next kickoff.

Buffalo gets the same short week, but Detroit now has several starting offensive linemen whose availability must be sorted out quickly.

The Lions visit the Bills at 8:15 p.m. ET Thursday, which will also mark Buffalo’s home opener and the first regular-season game at the new Highmark Stadium, according to the Bills’ official 2026 schedule.

Izien’s full participation is the cleanest positive development on Monday’s report. He entered Week 1 with a groin injury and was unavailable against New Orleans, so his apparent progress could provide needed help in a secondary that allowed Tyler Shough to throw for 410 yards.

The offensive line is another story.

Monday’s report is only an estimate, so there is no reason to sound alarms yet.

But when three starting offensive linemen show up on the injury report four days before playing Josh Allen in Buffalo, it gets your attention.

Tuesday should tell us considerably more.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
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