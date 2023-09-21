Detroit Lions’ Week 3: Tracy Walker Ready to Shine Amid Injury Crisis

Tracy Walker Spoke to Press Ahead of Detroit Lions' Week 3

Navigating the Injury Crisis

The Detroit Lions' defense took a significant hit in their Week 2 loss against the Seattle Seahawks, especially in the secondary. C.J. Gardner-Johnson will miss the remainder of the season with a torn pectoral muscle, while Kerby Joseph's status remains uncertain due to a hip injury. These setbacks could reshape the Lions' defensive strategies moving forward. Following practice on Wednesday, #21 Tracy Walker took the time to speak to the media.

The Tracy Walker Opportunity

In light of these injuries, safety Tracy Walker is looking to seize the opportunity. Walker had a mere nine defensive snaps against the Seahawks but is looking forward to a bigger role in the Lions' Week 3 matchup.

“For me, I just look at it as a great opportunity for me to come back from, considering I'm coming back from my injury,” Walker started. “And I got to say, it's a special week for me considering the week of, the same week, I tore my Achilles. So it's such a blessing for me. And I'm just looking at it just to capitalize on the opportunity right now.”

Having been drafted in 2018, Walker has an extensive resume with 64 games with 340 total tackles. Last year, an Achilles injury sidelined him after just three games, but now he's back in a starting role and keen to make an impact. “I just got to play my role and just be the best team player I could possibly be,” Walker said.

An Emotional Return to Ford Field

As the Lions prepare to face their next challenge, the possibility of the starting defense being introduced at Ford Field isn't lost on Walker. This Lions' Week 3 game won't just be another match for Walker; it holds sentimental value. But he has no plans to let emotions get the best of him.

“Honestly, it's gonna be very emotional for me,” he said, likely echoing the feelings of many players who have faced injuries. “… It's gonna definitely spark some emotions and … some feelings. But at the end of the day, I still gotta go out there and play ball. But I'm gonna be so happy to fly around. And like I said, y'all gonna see 21 back out there. And 21 gonna make a lot of plays.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Tracy Walker is set to assume a vital role in the Detroit Lions' defense for Week 3. Walker is coming off an Achilles injury and feels mentally, physically, and emotionally improved. The Lions' secondary is plagued by injuries, notably C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who is out for the season with a torn pectoral muscle.

Final Thoughts

As injuries stack up, the morale of a team can easily dip. Walker’s confidence and excitement about returning to the starting lineup could serve as a morale booster for the rest of the team. We are excited to see how Walker plays in Week 3.

Watch the entire interview below: